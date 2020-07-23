Grand Teton NP seeks info on illegal dirt bike gathering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOOSE, Wyo. — Dirt bike riders that tore up a field in Grand Teton National Park on July 18 with an illegal gathering are being sought.

The Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday about a group of people riding dirt bikes in an open field and operating a drone along Mormon Row. According to the reporting party, and a video captured via cell phone, about 50 people were taking part in an organized dirt bike event.

Although park rangers immediately responded to the scene, the group had already left. What remained is approximately 1,000 feet of track that is 2 to 10 feet wide. The event was not authorized.

The historic hay fields along Mormon Row are part of a 10-year project that started in 2014 to remove nonnative grasses and replant the area with 37 species of native plants to restore the site to sagebrush steppe habitat. The investment in the habitat restoration represents several years of effort to collect native seed and treat invasive plants prior to seeding the native species.