Grand Teton NP seeks info on illegal dirt bike gathering

MOOSE, Wyo. — Dirt bike riders that tore up a field in Grand Teton National Park on July 18 with an illegal gathering are being sought.
The Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday about a group of people riding dirt bikes in an open field and operating a drone along Mormon Row. According to the reporting party, and a video captured via cell phone, about 50 people were taking part in an organized dirt bike event.
Although park rangers immediately responded to the scene, the group had already left. What remained is approximately 1,000 feet of track that is 2 to 10 feet wide. The event was not authorized.
The historic hay fields along Mormon Row are part of a 10-year project that started in 2014 to remove nonnative grasses and replant the area with 37 species of native plants to restore the site to sagebrush steppe habitat. The investment in the habitat restoration represents several years of effort to collect native seed and treat invasive plants prior to seeding the native species.
The area is important habitat for elk, bison, pronghorn, moose, sage grouse, and a variety of other wildlife, which all depend on sagebrush steppe habitat. The area that was damaged by the dirt bikes was reseeded in 2019.
Operating a motor vehicle off roadways is a violation and subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment. Additionally, the System Unit Resource Protection Act provides that any person that destroys, causes the loss of or injures any National Park Service resource is liable for response costs and damages.
Anyone with information that could help identify any of the individuals involved or was in the area around 8 p.m. on July 18 and can provide any information regarding this activity, is asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can be provided anonymously.
