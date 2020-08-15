Grand Teton sees increase in hikers, campers

• Pets are allowed inside Grand Teton National Park, but they must be restrained at all times and are not permitted on hiking trails and the multi-use pathway, or inside visitor centers and other facilities. A good rule of thumb is that a pet may go anywhere a car may go, such as roads and road shoulders, campgrounds, picnic areas, and parking lots. These regulations are enforced to protect the visitor, pet, park resources, and other visitors. Service animals used for the sole purpose of aiding a person with a disability are permitted but should be clearly marked as a working animal. Dogs with a sole function to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals.