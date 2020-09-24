Grandma captures video of bull elk's losing battle with Yellowstone grizzly

In May, Jackson, Wyoming, resident Michael Daus captured video on his cellphone of a grizzly bear using the same tactics to bring down a young bison in the Firehole River near Grand Prismatic Spring. The dead bison was removed by park staff to ensure visitor safety in the busy area, but the elk remains on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Hayden Valley where crowds of tourists have jammed the road for days to watch, shoot photos and video.

For Judson, capturing the struggle was lucky timing. She was driving down the highway between Yellowstone Lake and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone when she saw a herd of elk out of the corner of her eye. They were on the opposite side of the Yellowstone River.

Fall is when elk mate. Dominant bulls round up cows for breeding. Male challengers will sometimes clash for breeding rights to the harem, which can be exhausting and sometimes deadly for the bulls.

Judson pulled over to take a photo but soon realized it was still too dark. Flipping her camera to video mode, she saw the bull run into the water with the big bear hot on its heels. She estimated she was only 150 to 200 yards away when the watery brawl began.