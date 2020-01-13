Dogs will be jumping for joy as the Great Rockies SportShow returns to the Metra Park Expo Center this weekend.
DockDogs, the governing and sanctioning body for dock jumping and dock diving canine sports, will be displaying their skills as well as allowing locals to enter their pooches in a variety of contests.
The different events include the Big Air Wave competition accompanied by an Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve contest. The Big Air event features dogs running down a 40-foot dock and diving into a pool after an object. The dogs are judged on distance. The Extreme Vertical has dogs jumping out to grab a suspended bumper, which is steadily raised by 2-inch increments.
The competitions are open to any canines 6 months and older. Pre-registration is available on www.dockdogs.com, or participants can register at the site on Friday at noon. Events will be held all three days of the Great Rockies Sportshow.
The show will also include its usual array of outdoor goods and services including fishing and hunting lodge representatives, RVs and boats. Activities will include fly tying, a children’s trout pond, hunting and fishing seminars including tactics specific to salmon fishing on Fort Peck Reservoir.
Doors open to the show at noon on Friday and stay open until 7 p.m., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 for ages 17 and older, $3 for ages 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and younger.
For more information on seminars and times, log on to https://www.greatrockiesshow.com/billings-visitors.