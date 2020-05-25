Grizzly bear book highlights Idaho challenges

“It’s an exciting time for bear supporters, but at the same time it’s a little scary thinking about these bears working their way through a gauntlet to get into central Idaho, and once they get here we are not really prepared for them,” he said.

When the plan to plant grizzly bears into the area was finally killed, so too was a designation that reintroduced bears would fall under more flexible management known as the 10J rule of the Endangered Species Act.

In its place, and by default, the government chose a “natural recovery” plan, meaning it would allow bears to find the area on their own but wouldn’t help them to do so. Those bears are fully protected as a threatened species under the ESA.

“Now that we know there are bears in the area and resident bears there, that should trigger a bunch of different things under the ESA,” Nadeau said. “So Fish and Game and (the U.S.) Fish and Wildlife Service really need to come to terms with that and realize this is what all the agencies asked for in the ‘90s — a natural recovery process, and now they have to implement what that means.”