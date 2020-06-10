Grizzly roaming 120 miles east of Rocky Mountain Front

“We try our best to communicate the locations of grizzly bears in areas where people don’t expect them to be or where they are new,” said area grizzly bear conflict specialist Wesley Sarmento. “However, we never know where they will show up next. This bear is showing up at random locations over 10 miles apart, and theoretically could be anywhere within a 100-square-mile area on any given day.”

During its travels so far the bear has been hazed with cracker shells, vehicles, and by landowners who encountered it. Since this bear has demonstrated food-conditioned behavior, FWP staff has tried to dart and capture the bear, but so far hasn’t succeeded. Sarmento and other FWP staff helped the landowner near Big Sandy who lost two chickens put up an electric fence around the chicken coop to prevent additional damage and also set a culvert trap to hopefully catch the bear. Unfortunately, it did not return.

Landowners can be proactive if they encounter a grizzly bear on their property.

“Landowners are legally allowed to drive off grizzly bears from their property — as long as such efforts are done without jeopardizing human or bear safety,” explained Sarmento. “Carefully driving bears off their property with a hard-sided vehicle helps keep bears fearful of people.”