Group outlines protections necessary to reopen national parks

Reopening Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks is no easy task. Planning has been underway since the parks were closed in March on what precautions should be taken and what facilities should open.

The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, a group representing 1,800 current, former, and retired employees and volunteers of the National Park Service, has outlined 10 core requirements that it believes must be met before America’s national parks can reopen.

“Parks absolutely should not open until the safety of National Park Service employees, concession employees, volunteers and other partners — including those who work and live in gateway communities — can be ensured," said Phil Francis, chair of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, in a press release. "Parks must be able to demonstrate that they have adequate staff to protect resources, personal protective equipment available to those staff members, and employee training including specific training related to COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC and OSHA.”

Here's the group's list, which gives some insight into the difficulty and decision-making park officials are facing.