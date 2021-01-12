Group proposes 800,000 acres of new wilderness

A Bozeman-based group has proposed wilderness designation for about 800,000 acres in the Custer Gallatin National Forest stretching from the West Yellowstone area to the Bridger, Crazy and Pryor Mountains.

"We are talking about protecting some of the top 1 or 2 percent of wild country in the lower 48," said Phil Knight, of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance, in a press release.

Although the group can submit a proposal, it is up to Congress to pass legislation designating wilderness. That happened in other states in 2019. With the passage of legislation 37 new wilderness areas were approved in California, New Mexico, Oregon and Utah.

Montana legislators have been less wilderness friendly. In Montana in 2017, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines sought to remove 449,500 acres of Wilderness Study Areas from consideration. In 2018 in the U.S. House, then-Rep. Greg Gianforte drafted a bill that would remove WSA designations for 800,000 acres in Montana.

In 2010, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester drafted a bill to designate 600,000 acres of new wilderness mostly in southwestern Montana’s Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. In exchange, the bill would have opened up logging on more than 100,000 acres.