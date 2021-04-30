Group questions Yellowstone's fiber optic project

Yellowstone National Park’s proposal to bury fiber optic cable alongside 187 miles of roadway has drawn fire from an environmental group.
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility wrote in a recent press release, “Unfortunately, those roads traverse areas that run the ‘risk of permanently impairing the Old Faithful hydrothermal system,’ according to a report from an expert panel the park convened in 2014.”
Yellowstone has proposed the work to replace its aging telecommunications infrastructure. New Jersey-based Diamond Communications is seeking permission to undertake the project it estimates would take three years to complete.
The infrastructure is touted as making it easier for businesses to operate in the park, as well as for employees and emergency responders to communicate. Whereas the current system has a bandwidth of 240 megabits per second, the new system would provide 72 million Mbps. Today’s smartphones require an average of 5 to 12 Mbps, the park noted in its EA.
The park’s environmental assessment also suggested that the new system could allow the removal of five large microwave towers atop park mountaintops, although PEER said it was “left unspecified” who would pay to take them down.
“While this plan may have some surface appeal, there are so many unanswered questions and unknown impacts in so many locations, this proposal should be withdrawn or subjected to far more extensive study,” said Jeff Ruch, Pacific PEER director, in the press release.
PEER referenced a study that points out the “cumulative effect of park infrastructure on the Old Faithful hydrothermal system is difficult if not impossible to assess … At this time, scientific data do not exist that allow us to say with any degree of confidence that existing and past roads, parking lots, buildings, and subsurface infrastructure have, or have not, affected Old Faithful and other features in the Upper Geyser Basin,” the scientific panel wrote.
“Yellowstone was founded to allow the public to commune with natural wonders found no place else on the planet, not to better commune with Verizon,” Ruch said. “Rather than undo mistakes of the past, Yellowstone’s leaders seem determined to double down on them.”
Yellowstone was taking public comment on the fiber optic cable project through April 21. A decision by park managers is expected sometime this summer.