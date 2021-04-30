Group questions Yellowstone's fiber optic project

“While this plan may have some surface appeal, there are so many unanswered questions and unknown impacts in so many locations, this proposal should be withdrawn or subjected to far more extensive study,” said Jeff Ruch, Pacific PEER director, in the press release.

PEER referenced a study that points out the “cumulative effect of park infrastructure on the Old Faithful hydrothermal system is difficult if not impossible to assess … At this time, scientific data do not exist that allow us to say with any degree of confidence that existing and past roads, parking lots, buildings, and subsurface infrastructure have, or have not, affected Old Faithful and other features in the Upper Geyser Basin,” the scientific panel wrote.

“Yellowstone was founded to allow the public to commune with natural wonders found no place else on the planet, not to better commune with Verizon,” Ruch said. “Rather than undo mistakes of the past, Yellowstone’s leaders seem determined to double down on them.”

Yellowstone was taking public comment on the fiber optic cable project through April 21. A decision by park managers is expected sometime this summer.

