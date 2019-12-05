A preliminary injunction to halt this winter’s hunting of Yellowstone National Park bison in Montana has been denied by a Billings federal judge.
U.S. District Court Judge Susan Watters issued an order on Monday denying the request by Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter and Gardiner-area resident Bonnie Lynn.
Jared Pettinato, an attorney representing the group and Lynn, said he was disappointed with the ruling and his clients were considering whether to appeal or proceed with the lawsuit.
The suit alleges that agencies of the federal government — including the National Park Service, Department of Agriculture and Forest Service — should not let the hunt continue in a quarter-mile-square slice of land at the mouth of Beattie Gulch. The Forest Service property is just north of the park boundary near Gardiner and provides one of the first places that hunters are allowed to kill bison when they leave the park. No hunting is allowed inside the park.
The lawsuit argued that rather than address the situation, “the Federal agencies have foisted the dangerous and concentrated impacts of bison hunting onto a small group of private property owners, neighbors, and visitors.”
Tribal hunts
Most of the hunting is conducted by Native American tribal members. In the winter of 2016-17 four tribes killed 375 bison. Since then the number of tribes exercising their treaty right to hunt has increased to six tribes. In the past two winters those tribes have killed another 375 bison.
Watters cited the importance of bison hunting to the tribes in her order, noting that they still see the hunts as “an important cultural and spiritual use of land which subsists their people.” Four of the tribes — the Confederated Salish and Kootenai, Nez Perce, Umatilla and Yakama — authored an informational brief in the case arguing the injunction should be denied and that their hunting rights dating to 1855 Stevens Treaties should be honored.
Pettinato said the use of facts from the tribal brief should not have made its way into Watters’ order.
“I don’t think we got a fair shake,” he said.
Brucellosis
In the order, Watters also cited case law when noting a preliminary injunction is “an extraordinary remedy” and that the plaintiffs “failed to show harm is irreparable” and likely to occur.
Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter and Bonnie Lynn had argued that the bison hunt taking place so close to homes created a health hazard for the locals by leaving carcasses and gut piles that attracted predators like wolves and bears, as well as scavengers that could spread the internal organs to surrounding properties.
You have free articles remaining.
Yellowstone bison are known carriers of the disease brucellosis, which can be spread by contact with birthing fluids. One of the reasons for the hunt is to reduce the number of bison in Yellowstone because of the fear that the large animals may migrate out of the park and infect cattle.
Although Montana cattle in the region are tested and vaccinated against the disease, a 1995 agreement between the state and Yellowstone park officials set a reduction in bison numbers as a way to lessen the chance of brucellosis infection in cattle, which could prove costly to the agricultural industry if the state were to lose its brucellosis-free status.
The agreement was made before it was widely known that elk in the region also carry brucellosis. Elk roam more freely, unlike bison, and are managed by the state of Montana. Hazing and shooting elk are two ways the state attempts to keep elk and cattle separated to avoid brucellosis transmission.
Watters wrote that the “Plaintiffs' evidence stops short of claiming the transmission of Brucellosis is likely.” Brucellosis can cause undulant fever in humans.
Likewise, Watters said the chance of a hunter’s stray shot striking a resident was not proven.
“It is certainly possible a reckless hunter could accidentally shoot someone — that's true anywhere hunting is permitted — but on this record, the Court cannot conclude it is likely,” Watters wrote.
Other points
Watters also criticized the bison group and Lynn for waiting so long to seek a halt to the bison hunt. The case was filed in October while the hunt was approved last December. Some tribes start hunting as early as September.
Lynn, who rents out cabins across the road from Beattie Gulch, had contended that the hunts were harming her business. Here again Watters denied the plaintiffs' claims, saying the loss of income was not irreparable since it could be remedied if a court awarded damages. She also wrote that Lynn did not supply enough evidence to claim the hunts threatened to put her out of business.
“As for the Plaintiffs' trauma, it is not irreparable because the Plaintiffs could choose not to watch the bison hunt, thereby preventing their trauma.
“On the other hand, the hardship imposed on the Tribes is likely. The Tribes rely on bison hunting for subsistence, they use bison hides for clothing and other items, and the hunt itself serves as cultural preservation. Furthermore, the Tribes have had no time to plan for an abrupt halt to the bison hunt. They have been planning for months on the fair assumption that the 2019 bison hunt, which was approved in December 2018, would go forward. Balancing the loss of subsistence and cultural preservation against the unlikely risks to the Plaintiffs or public at large, the Court finds the balance of hardships and public interests tips heavily against the Plaintiffs,” according to Watters’ order.
Pettinato had filed the request for a temporary restraining order in a District of Columbia federal court. A judge refused to hear the case, instead transferring it to Montana.
The lawsuit, briefs and orders can be found online at www.constitutionalintegrity.org/bison-management-documents.