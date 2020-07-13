Hammock tents are cool places to hang out

Tree huggers

To protect any trees used, felt wraps are provided to keep from damaging the bark. If you can't find three trees, or want to set up somewhere without trees like at the beach, Tentsile makes a tree tent and hammock stand out of aircraft aluminum.

To further promote trees the company pledges to plant 20 trees for every tent sold. So far, 700,000 trees have been planted. The goal is to hit 1 million by 2021.

In case you were wondering, the name Tentsile comes from “a play on words; the tents employ tensile force to create the space and an extra 't' was added to convey the product type. The founder is also dyslexic and can't spell,” according to Tentsile's website. Tensile is defined as: “relating to force, capable of being drawn out or stretched.”

Set-up

The first time I set up the tent, I failed to raise the straps high enough on the surrounding trees. Although the ratchet straps can put a lot of tension on the tent, when you add one to three bodies there’s going to be some sag. Higher, I found, was better. Tentsile recommends about 4-feet off the ground.

Although the company’s website shows tents much higher in trees, it cautions that they were set up by professional climbers.