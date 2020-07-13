Hammock tents are cool places to hang out

Treehouses have long been a go-to hideout for youngsters.
Cobbled together from found boards and recycled nails, screws and rope, the elevated perches have fulfilled some ancient, ape-like desire that lurks in the human subconscious. Also, it’s just cool to be up in a tree looking down on the world, no matter your age.
So when Tentsile began advertising its hammock-like tent that could be suspended from trees, I wanted to hang out in one. The company has a good copywriter who crafted this phrase on its website: “Being suspended in the trees is a magical experience, a disconnect from hum-drum reality, while connecting you directly to nature.”
Where do I sign up?
British roots
Invented in 2012 by Alex Shirley-Smith, who was trained as an architect in London, the hammock tents quickly became a hot item. By 2014 the company started a factory in China and in 2016 opened its first storefront in Utah.
The company’s prototype product was a three-sided structure known as the Stingray, somewhat resembling fairly flat sea rays. When erected, it also resembles a hovering UFO.
Using ratchets attached to heavy-duty straps, users can quickly erect their tent between three strong fixed objects — everything from trees to a vehicle or sturdy fence post.
Prices for the tree tents start at $300 for the one-person version and climb to $2,000 for the five-person model.
Shelter
Just like a tent, the shelter comes with a rainfly, bug screen on the doors and a strong floor. It can even be set up on the ground for those unwilling or unable to find supports. What’s more, the shelter can provide shade or shelter underneath. The company even makes a Double Bubble Mesh that attaches to the floor to create a bug-free lower living area. This is what Shirley-Smith calls stacking.
Want to go higher? Add one of the company’s hammocks at the 4-foot level, use that as the living area or a separate sleeping place and stack the tent above. By enclosing the lower two floors in mesh the structure now has three levels of hang-out space. Walls can be added to keep out the rain and sun. Purchase a webbing ladder to crawl from the ground or second level up higher.
Inside the tree tent are mesh pockets in each corner, as well as the middle, to stash smaller items. Underfloor storage nets are also provided. The middle portion unzips to allow a drop-out exit, or entrance. Each of the three sides also has a mesh door, so there’s a ton of light and fresh air that can enter, as well as numerous ways in and out.
The bright green floor of the Stingray I tested seemed to amplify the natural light, giving the structure an even more uplifting feeling.
Tree huggers
To protect any trees used, felt wraps are provided to keep from damaging the bark. If you can't find three trees, or want to set up somewhere without trees like at the beach, Tentsile makes a tree tent and hammock stand out of aircraft aluminum.
To further promote trees the company pledges to plant 20 trees for every tent sold. So far, 700,000 trees have been planted. The goal is to hit 1 million by 2021.
In case you were wondering, the name Tentsile comes from “a play on words; the tents employ tensile force to create the space and an extra 't' was added to convey the product type. The founder is also dyslexic and can't spell,” according to Tentsile's website. Tensile is defined as: “relating to force, capable of being drawn out or stretched.”
Set-up
The first time I set up the tent, I failed to raise the straps high enough on the surrounding trees. Although the ratchet straps can put a lot of tension on the tent, when you add one to three bodies there’s going to be some sag. Higher, I found, was better. Tentsile recommends about 4-feet off the ground.
Although the company’s website shows tents much higher in trees, it cautions that they were set up by professional climbers.
The maximum load for the Stingray and several other models is 880 pounds. The packed weight of the tents varies from 24.5 pounds for the Stingray to 3.13 pounds for the UNA single person ultralight tent. Tentsile lists 10 different models, including the Trillium XL which has a mesh floor and can hold 1,200 pounds or about six people.
One of the attractions to Tentsile’s hammock tents is that you don’t need level ground to pitch one. In fact, finding a way to pitch it next to a drop-off or over a stream or lake is one of the challenges buyers should undertake.
Memories
Growing up in 1960s Bozeman, my friends and I had numerous “forts” in the fields next door and on what is now Peets Hill/Burke Park. Most of the hideouts were covered holes dug into the ground about 3 feet deep. So it’s no wonder that treehouses captured our youthful imagination, we just didn’t have any good trees for forts.
Just up Sourdough Creek, a classmate built a lofty perch next to his contractor father’s home that was the envy of us hole dwellers.
The 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson,” took my youthful imagination to an even higher level. They had hammocks, an organ and suspended walkways in their island tree house mansion. (Walt Disney World now fulfills that fantasy for visitors with its re-creation of the treehouse.) For those who are younger, such as Shirley-Smith the tree tent designer, the Ewok village in the movie “Return of the Jedi” sparked an interest in the high life.
The idea of tree living and design innovation has made it possible to even rent a well-appointed treehouse at places like Gallatin River Hideaway near Gallatin Gateway. The company has three tree houses that are pretty posh, with kitchens, bathrooms and decks included.
It’s cool that some people still like to hang out in trees. Now Tentsile has made it even easier. No hammering nails and sawing boards to fit, just a quick wrap around a tree and a few cranks on a ratchet to be elevated in nature. Its uplifting, something about being in the trees makes you feel young, light and a bit giddy.
