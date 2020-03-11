Hardy yucca plants have many uses

When hiking in the dry lands of Eastern Montana you are likely to come across a yucca plant.

The yucca is green all year. It has sharp, pointed leaves, and in the summer grows a long stalk with a large white flower on the end.

Some of its other names include Spanish bayonet and dagger plant, probably because of the sharp leaves.

Native Americans used the tough leaves to create fibers and make string or ropes. It could also be weaved into baskets, fish nets and even sandals. The leaves were also chewed into finer strands to be used as paintbrushes for decorating pottery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The flowers can be eaten. The book “Edible Wild Plants and Useful Herbs” says the flowers can be cooked in olive oil and added to an omelet. The young seed pods can be stir fried. Or the flowers can be added raw to a salad.

One of the unique uses of the yucca plant is to make soap. In fact, the plant is also known as soapweed.