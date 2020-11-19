Hearing on drone-fishing ban set for Dec. 1

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing via a telephone on Dec. 1, at 10 a.m., to consider a new rule pertaining to banning the use of remote-controlled devices and drones while fishing.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks has increasingly been asked the question of whether it is permissible to use a remote-controlled boat, drone, or other remote-controlled device to fish. Currently, Montana law does not specifically address remote-controlled devices or drones, and gives the commission discretion to allow or prohibit this activity. Possible uses of remote-controlled devices and drones while fishing include transporting bait and hooks long distances beyond where anglers can physically cast, transporting bait and hooks to areas that normally are unable to be accessed such as closed areas near dams, scouting large areas above water looking for fish and filming fish in real time, dropping hooks or bait with exceptional accuracy, and landing fish.

The proposed rule represents a proactive approach in regulating this activity and would make it clear that the use of remote-controlled devices for the purposes of fishing is prohibited. To view the proposal notice and submit written comments online please visit http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/.