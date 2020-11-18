Hearing set on proposal to ban motor boats on Boulder River

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a public hearing online on Nov. 30, at 2 p.m., to consider a proposed rule closing the Boulder River from its headwaters to its confluence with the Yellowstone River and all its tributaries to all motorized watercraft.

This is the Boulder River in Park and Sweet Grass counties.

At their Oct. 22 meeting the commission heard a citizen petition to ban motorized use on the Boulder River. To further inform the discussion, the commission initiated rulemaking and a public comment period. The petition references safety concerns with jet boats that can operate at high rates of speed when stream flows are very low.

To view the proposal notice and submit written comments online, please visit http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/.

Public comment will be taken during the public hearing. Written data, views or arguments may also be submitted to: Phil Kilbreath, FWP Enforcement Division, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, Montana, 59620-0701; or e-mailed to pkilbreath@mt.gov. Comments must be received no later than Dec. 4.

To participate in the public hearing, call 1-646-558-8656, enter the meeting number: 917 4172 8506, followed by the password: 600214.

