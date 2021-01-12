Helena ice fishing: Fat rainbow trout being caught at Causeway

Anglers are reminded that ice conditions can be extremely variable. Ice thickness can range from thick enough to support a vehicle to open water. Extreme caution should be used when accessing the ice.

Canyon Ferry: Most of the reservoir is open water except for bays and from Confederate south to the ponds. A few rainbow trout are being caught through the ice from Broadwater Bay south to the ponds using light-colored jigs tipped with various baits. North of the Silos and around Hole in the Wall, anglers are catching perch out toward the middle of the reservoir. The perch are biting on pink and white jigs tipped with worms or maggots in deeper water. Ice conditions have been reported as a consistent 6 to 10 inches from Hole in the Wall to the ponds, including out in the middle in deeper water. — Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.

Hauser: Some fat rainbows are being picked up around the Causeway area. Anglers are using various colored jigs tipped with maggots or crawlers throughout the day. Fishing 6 to 8 feet below the ice is working well. Three to 6 inches of ice has been reported around the Causeway. Lake Helena ice has been reported at 4 to 8 inches. An occasional walleye and burbot are being caught on Lake Helena during the night while using tip ups and smelt for bait. — Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.