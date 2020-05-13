Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest waives mushroom permit fee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will not require a Personal Use Mushroom Permit for the 2020 season which runs May 15 through Sept 30.

Under this free use program an individual is allowed to harvest up to five gallons of mushrooms for the season provided they follow all terms and conditions in the forest's 2020 Mushroom Guide.

Properly identifying mushrooms and determining whether they are edible is the collector's responsibility. Guidebooks can help you identify mushrooms. Several field guides and keys are available at local bookstores. Also libraries, county extension offices, and mycological societies are good sources of information. The western Montana Mycological Association has a website at www.fungaljungal.org.

Mushrooms must be cut at ground level to reduce impacts to the fungus and must be cut in half lengthwise at the time of collection. Raking, digging, and other ground disturbances are not allowed. Please follow the rule of thumb and collect no mushrooms smaller than an average adult thumb. Mushrooms gathered in wilderness can only be collected for use while in the wilderness.