Helena photographer wins annual Wild Montana photo contest

Helena photographer Kevin League captured first place in the 12th annual Picture Wild Montana Photo Contest.

His winning photograph is titled “Quiet Contemplation at Holland Lake.” The Montana Wilderness Association sponsors the contest which had a theme of “The Joy of the Wild.”

The other top photo winners were:

• Second place: “Winter Play Under Lolo Pass” by Seth Orme of Missoula;

• Third place: “Tight Lines Under Dawn Mist Falls” by Bryan Dufresne of Hamilton;

• Honorable mention: “Small Elk Herd Framed by Snowy Trees” by Carol Fowler of Seeley Lake;

• Honorable mention: “Enjoying the Fall on Blodgett Canyon Trail” by Betsy Rogan of Stevensville.