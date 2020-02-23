High-altitude wolf in Himalayas is unique

"The outcome of this research is absolutely astonishing," said lead researcher Geraldine Werhahn of WildCRU, Department of Zoology, in a press release. "When we started out in 2014 it was surprising how little was known about these wolves inhabiting a relatively large region of our planet. At the time the scarce data available was indicating a genetic difference, but we had no explanation for why these wolves are different from a gray wolf.

"Now we know that these wolves are different from genetics to ecology, and we have an indication of what the reason may be: the evolutionary fitness challenge posed by the low oxygen levels in the extreme high altitudes. When we started this research we thought this wolf is found only in the Himalayas, but now we know that they are found in the entire high altitude regions of Asia comprising the habitats of the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau. Much still remains to be revealed about their ecology, behavior and population size."

The researchers observed where the wolves chose their den sites and found that in Nepal the Himalayan wolf pack sizes are on average five animals and hence smaller than usual gray wolf packs. These insights into the wolves' social life combined with observations on the livestock herding practices in these high-altitudes helps to identify areas of conflict between herding and wolf pup rearing and propose mitigation action.