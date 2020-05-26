High water limits access to Voyagers Rest fishing access site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has limited traffic to walk-in only at its Voyagers Rest fishing access site northeast of Worden because of flooding.

High spring runoff in the Yellowstone River pushed water across the access road and into the fishing access site late last week. The water level receded as temperatures dropped over the cool holiday weekend, leaving the road muddy and making vehicle access difficult and destructive.

The National Weather Service is predicting that, as temperatures climb this week, the water will rise by as much as 5 feet by June 3, again flooding the fishing access site and access road.

As a result of the muddy conditions and anticipated flooding, FWP has restricted traffic to walk-in only until further notice.

