Hiker bitten by sow grizzly with cub; bear killed after being wounded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sow grizzly bear with a cub was shot on Thursday morning by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials after it bit a hiker from Dupuyer on Wednesday.

Using a pistol the hiker shot and injured the bear after being bitten in the thigh. The injured bear retreated, and the hiker walked back to his house in Dupuyer. He met emergency services along the roadway en route to the hospital.

The bear’s behavior indicated it attacked to protect her cub from a perceived threat.

FWP wardens and bear specialists searched for the wounded bear late into the night. The search resumed Thursday morning with an FWP helicopter and ground crews. The injured sow was found and killed by FWP personnel.

Though it is still early in the spring, people recreating outdoors in Montana need to be prepared to encounter grizzly bears as they emerge from winter hibernation. This time of year bears are hungry and looking for food, and often sows have cubs close at hand. Also, with bears expanding their population and habitat, they can often be found in prairie settings, well away from the mountains.

In Montana, people should be prepared to encounter grizzly bears anywhere in the western half of the state. To lessen the chance of attacks FWP strongly encourages people to carry bear spray; travel in groups; make noise to avoid surprising bears; let people know where you’re recreating; and to keep a close eye out for fresh bear sign, including scat, tracks and overturned logs and rocks.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 6 Sad 11 Angry 15