Hiker injured by grizzly on Tuesday south of Cody

A man hiking south of Cody, Wyoming, on Tuesday was injured in a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear.

The hiker suffered injuries to his arm and chest but was able bandage himself up and hike back to the Deer Creek trailhead. Once there another hiker contacted the Park County Sheriff's Office to report the incident at about 3 p.m. and began driving the man to the Cody hospital. Wyoming Game and Fish personnel met the victim en route to Cody and accompanied him to the hospital.

Interviews with the man revealed he had been hiking alone on a game trail in the Washakie Wilderness when he surprised a grizzly bear in a day bed only 7 to 8 feet away. The bear immediately charged, knocked the victim to the ground, then left the area, WGFD said in a press release.

The incident occurred so quickly that the victim was not able to use his bear spray.

"Due to the remote location and low probability of locating the bear, no management action is planned at this time," the agency reported.

The victim's age, name or place of residence were not released.

The trailhead is located about 41 miles south of Cody along the South Fork Shoshone River.

