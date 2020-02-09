2 hikes in Bighorn Canyon offer wide-angle views

Maybe it was because of the Claritin I’d taken that morning to clear my sinuses, but the air seemed almost mint-like in the refreshingly cool sensation it made flowing through my nose and lungs. The crisp air was coursing quickly through my lungs as I plodded up the hill, which is why I take photographs. It makes it look like I’m stopping to capture the scenery when actually I’m gasping for breath, my head spinning from exertion.

The top of the trail ends at a small waterfall trickling over still-green moss and splattering onto ice formed into odd shapes. The creek’s drainage continues uphill almost to the top of 8,700-foot high East Pryor Mountain, albeit without a marked trail. To the east the upper end of the creek is bordered by a steep, knife-thin ridge which, in places, is eroded to dramatic rock spires and undulating fins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The creek’s pools looked like a great place to soak on an 80-degree summer day. In the shade cast by the surrounding 6,900-foot-high cliffs sunny thoughts seemed far off. Yet we were experiencing an incredibly warm spell of weather in what some have dubbed the month of “Juneuary.”

Second schlep