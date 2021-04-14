Horseshoe Canyon a route to epic Utah rock art site

This is the fifth in a series of stories exploring southeastern Utah.
In 1819, poet John Keats wrote lovingly about ancient art preserved on a Grecian urn made in about 50 BC.
“When old age shall this generation waste, Thou shalt remain, in midst of other woe Than ours, a friend to man …”
Keats was extolling the splendor of such art and its timelessness. Similar sentiments could be applied to the rock art American Indians and their earlier ancestors left behind. Thousands of years later they capture our imagination as we try to decipher what the artists were attempting to communicate and why.
“These images are more than mere adornments hung on the landscape,” according to the National Park Service. “They are communications between people across time, written not with letters but with visceral, vital imagery.
“Through these images, knowledge could be passed to future generations.”
Horseshoe Canyon in southeastern Utah has several pictographs painted on its walls and petroglyph etchings that prompt contemplation. The canyon was a 1971 addition to the northwest corner of Canyonlands National Park, part of the Colorado Plateau.
Backroads south of Green River, Utah, lead to the canyon’s remote desert trailhead. From there it is a 780-foot descent. Once in the bottom, hikers wander through a wide creek bottom below sheer cliffs and overhangs on the way to “The Great Gallery.”
This huge panel of art features many figures shaped like the end of a garden trowel with no visible arms or legs. On some, intricate designs are drawn. Others have much smaller, human and animal figures nearby. Some of the art is believed to date back 7,000 to 9,000 years ago, not long after the last ice age. Others are painted in the Barrier Canyon style and range in age from 500 to 2,000 years ago when the canyon provided a seasonal home to nomadic people.
The roundtrip hike is about seven miles. Given the desert location, a visit in the spring after deciduous trees have leafed out or in fall when they’ve turned golden would be the most scenic time and would also avoid the area’s scalding heat.
More details can be found on the National Park Service’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/cany/planyourvisit/horseshoecanyon.htm. Next week, on to Moab.