Horseshoe Canyon a route to epic Utah rock art site

Backroads south of Green River, Utah, lead to the canyon’s remote desert trailhead. From there it is a 780-foot descent. Once in the bottom, hikers wander through a wide creek bottom below sheer cliffs and overhangs on the way to “The Great Gallery.”

This huge panel of art features many figures shaped like the end of a garden trowel with no visible arms or legs. On some, intricate designs are drawn. Others have much smaller, human and animal figures nearby. Some of the art is believed to date back 7,000 to 9,000 years ago, not long after the last ice age. Others are painted in the Barrier Canyon style and range in age from 500 to 2,000 years ago when the canyon provided a seasonal home to nomadic people.

The roundtrip hike is about seven miles. Given the desert location, a visit in the spring after deciduous trees have leafed out or in fall when they’ve turned golden would be the most scenic time and would also avoid the area’s scalding heat.

More details can be found on the National Park Service’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/cany/planyourvisit/horseshoecanyon.htm. Next week, on to Moab.

