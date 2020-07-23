House passes Great American Outdoors Act; bill now awaits Trump's signature

“The Great American Outdoors Act is a momentous achievement in the name of our most prized American landscapes and outdoors legacy,” said Land Tawney, president and CEO of Missoula-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. ”It’s a once in a generation piece of conservation and public access legislation that will have impacts for generations to come.”

“Montana families, communities, and businesses depend on public lands, and it’s essential that our elected officials act in their best interests,” said Kayje Booker, Montana Wilderness Association policy and advocacy director, in a statement.

The legislation has also been used to make political hay for Gianforte and Daines as they seek an election win this fall in a state keen on outdoor recreation and public lands.

“It has been a long road to get here, but we thank Congressman Gianforte for supporting this deal for Montana,” said Clayton Elliott, conservation director of Montana Trout Unlimited, in a statement released by the congressman’s office.

Passage of the bill during a time when Americans are increasingly looking to the outdoors for comfort, exercise and recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic was not overlooked.

“As a nation we are turning more than ever to our great outdoors as an antidote to the impacts of the coronavirus,” said Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, in a statement. “Today we can take pride in knowing more hunters will have access to public lands, more anglers will be able to get on the water and more kids will be able to go kick around the soccer ball or play on LWCF-funded playgrounds.”

