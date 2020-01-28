Hunter education classes offered in Miles City

Online registration will open soon for the first of two Hunter Education classes to be held in Miles City this year.

Registration will run Feb. 1-28 for the first class, which will be March 6-8 at the Miles City FWP headquarters. People can register beginning Feb. 1 online at fwp.mt.gov. Click on the Education tab, then Hunter Education Programs. You can view class details online now. Class size is limited to 40.

For those who register, required homework packets must be picked up no later than Feb. 28 at the FWP office. Entire workbooks need to be completed by the first class and brought to class, along with registration forms available online.

Class on Friday, March 6, will run from 6-8 p.m. at the FWP office. A parent or guardian should plan to attend the first part of the class.

Class on Saturday, March 7, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FWP office. Students should bring a sack lunch and drink.