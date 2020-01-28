Hunter education classes offered in Miles City

Online registration will open soon for the first of two Hunter Education classes to be held in Miles City this year.
Registration will run Feb. 1-28 for the first class, which will be March 6-8 at the Miles City FWP headquarters. People can register beginning Feb. 1 online at fwp.mt.gov. Click on the Education tab, then Hunter Education Programs. You can view class details online now. Class size is limited to 40.
For those who register, required homework packets must be picked up no later than Feb. 28 at the FWP office. Entire workbooks need to be completed by the first class and brought to class, along with registration forms available online.
Class on Friday, March 6, will run from 6-8 p.m. at the FWP office. A parent or guardian should plan to attend the first part of the class.
Class on Saturday, March 7, will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FWP office. Students should bring a sack lunch and drink.
Class on Sunday, March 8, is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning at the FWP office. Students should bring a sack lunch and drink. Following review and completion of the test a field day will be held at nearby Spotted Eagle Recreation Area if conditions permit. Parents will need to transport students to and from the field day. The field day is not open to online students.
All hands-on firearm training is done with inert firearms including a bolt-action rifle, lever-action rifle, break-action shotgun, pump shotgun, and auto-loading shotgun. The goal of the course is to help develop safe and responsible hunters. Topics covered include firearms safety, hunting ethics and responsibility, game processing, marksmanship, hunt planning/survival, and wildlife management.
Students must be at least 10 years old by the first class date.
For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov or contact instructor Caleb Bollman at 406-234-0914.
April class
A second Hunter Education class will be offered in Miles City on April 24-26.
Online registration will run March 23-April 17 at fwp.mt.gov. Class size is limited to 40.
Once registered, students must pick up required homework packets at the FWP office no later than April 17. A parent or guardian needs to attend the first part of class on April 24.
Class on Friday, April 24 will run from 6-8 p.m. at the FWP office. Class on April 25-26 will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the FWP office. Students should bring a sack lunch Following completion of the test on Sunday, a field day will be held at nearby Spotted Eagle Recreation Area if conditions permit. Parents will need to transport students to and from the field day. The field day is not open to online students.