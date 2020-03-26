Hunter education classes postponed through April 10
Hunter education
Following Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive Tuesday to continue the closure of public schools for at least two more weeks, Fish, Wildlife & Parks is postponing all hunter and bowhunter education classes scheduled through April 10, at which point FWP will reassess the situation.

COVID-19 cases have been identified in several counties around the state. Because of the potential spread of COVID-19 several schools and other public buildings where hunter education classes are held have been closed to public gatherings.

Once the COVID-19 concerns have abated, FWP will schedule new classes.

