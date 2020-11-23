Hunters killed 2 grizzlies in Madison Range in October

Grizzly bear mortalities are tracking above last year when 27 were documented within the Designated Monitoring Area, 19 of which were attributed to human causes. Outside the DMA, 18 deaths were counted in 2019, all of which were human caused. More grizzly bear fatalities were recorded in 2018 when 68 were tabulated.

FWP is warning hunters that although it’s late in the fall and there’s snow on the ground, grizzly bears can still be active. Anyone recreating in the western half of Montana should be prepared to encounter a grizzly bear, the agency said, by carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it; staying alert and looking for bear activity, especially where visibility and hearing are limited; traveling or hunting in groups and, if possible, avoiding travel at dawn and dusk; making your presence known by making noise. If hunting, make sure to be extra cautious of your surroundings to avoid a surprise encounter.