Hunting and fishing license year begins March 1

Hunting and fishing license year begins March 1

Casting form

A young angler casts off a dock at the East Fork Reservoir located about 11 miles south of Lewistown.

 Brett French

The new license year opens March 1, which means that is the day you can buy your 2021 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses. The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species — deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear and turkey — can be made beginning March 1.

Hunters and anglers can buy licenses and apply for permits on the FWP website beginning at 5 a.m.; click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from March 1 through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.

Remember, anyone applying for a special license or permit, will need to have a valid email address.

