Hyalite Canyon closes to vehicles

Hyalite Canyon Recreation Corridor closes to motorized use for spring break-up starting April 1 and continuing through May 15.

Recreationists can still enjoy Hyalite in a nonmotorized way, including walking, running and biking.

The corridor south of Bozeman will reopen to vehicles on May 16.

The Upper Hyalite Road construction project will continue this summer with the goal of completion by September. During the summer construction season the road above the dam is projected to remain open, but with frequent delays expected throughout the summer of up to 20 minutes. Increased construction traffic is also expected.

Also, this spring construction activities will be occurring near the retaining wall located approximately one-half mile above the Hyalite Orientation Site (and lower gate). Recreationists should expect lane closures and occasional delays.

