Hyalite Canyon road opens to vehicles on May 16

Hyalite Road south of Bozeman will open for the summer season on Sunday, May 16.

The route provides access to one of the most popular recreation areas in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The Bozeman Ranger District has tracked visitation in the canyon for several years in partnership with Friends of Hyalite, a local nonprofit. For 2020, traffic counts showed overall summer visitation increasing by up to 20%, averaging 29,500 vehicles a month.

Visitors to Hyalite over the next couple of weeks should expect early season conditions, snow is melting slowly in Hyalite and some recreation sites which normally open on May 16 may still be closed due to the remaining snow, including the East Fork Road leading to Palisade Falls Trailhead, Chisholm and Hood Creek campgrounds.

Construction activities on the upper Hyalite Road between Hyalite Reservoir dam and Chisholm Campground will take place this summer. Visitors to Hyalite should expect gravel hauling trucks routinely traveling up and down the canyon, narrow detours and slower, bumpier conditions related to the construction work with 20-30 min delays possible.