Hyalite Road closes to cars for spring break-up

The road accessing the popular Hyalite Canyon Recreation Corridor south of Bozeman will close April 1 through May 15.
During the spring melt and thaw the road's subgrade becomes saturated and is unable to support motorized traffic, which can increase surface cracking and potholes.
The transition from winter to spring is a great opportunity to enjoy Hyalite in a nonmotorized way, including walking, running and biking.
The road is anticipated to reopen May 16 to the dam. The road above the dam will remain closed through June 1 as road widening and construction begins. On June 1 the road above the dam is projected to open, but with frequent delays expected through the summer. Traffic lights and delays of up to 20 minutes should be expected.
“The road widening, resurfacing, straightening and possibly paving will improve public and user safety up Hyalite, enhance recreational facilities, decrease annual maintenance needs and improve water quality, by decreasing the amount of runoff and sedimentation directly going into Bozeman’s municipal water supply,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.
In a typical year more than 20,000 visitors a month explore Hyalite during the winter, and more than 40,000 a month during the summer. Campgrounds, as well as Maxey Cabin and Window Rock Cabin, will remain closed until June 1 to allow construction to begin. In addition, Hood Creek Campground will reopen July 1, once construction moves beyond the campground.
Recreationists traveling on West Shore Trail and Lick Creek and hoping to loop back via the Hyalite Road will need to find another route or do an out and back to respect the construction closure. No uses will be allowed in the construction area.
For additional information contact the Bozeman Ranger District at 406-522-2520.
