Ice closes Smith River State Park

Smith River State Park has been temporarily closed due to excessive ice on the river.

Effective Wednesday the river was closed to all floating between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge. Below average temperatures and heavy snowfall this winter have left the river covered in ice making it impassable for recreationists. Boat camps remain covered in ice and snow, making conditions hazardous.

The park will remain closed until further notice. Montana State Parks staff will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen the river once the risk to public safety is reduced.

For current closure status or more information visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/.

