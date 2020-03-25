Ice closes Smith River State Park
topical

Ice closes Smith River State Park

{{featured_button_text}}
River wash

A boater washes sticky clay mud off his raft before launching after a muddy drive in to Camp Baker in 2018.

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Smith River State Park has been temporarily closed due to excessive ice on the river.

Effective Wednesday the river was closed to all floating between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge. Below average temperatures and heavy snowfall this winter have left the river covered in ice making it impassable for recreationists. Boat camps remain covered in ice and snow, making conditions hazardous.

The park will remain closed until further notice. Montana State Parks staff will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen the river once the risk to public safety is reduced. 

For current closure status or more information visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News