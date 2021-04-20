Idaho angler is one for the catch-and-release record books

“I caught a 40-incher right here in downtown Boise,” he said.

When he was old enough to drive, he started making trips to Riggins and the Little Salmon River. Over the past eight years or so he’s made regular trips to the South Fork Clearwater in search of the big steelhead.

“Those fish up there, they run heavy,” he said. “That big fish, (the record-setter) it was just thick all the way back to the tail, like a salmon. They are a lot bigger than the fish we catch on the Little Salmon or up at Stanley, and it seems like they are bigger this year.”

Since the state started the catch-and-release record program in 2016, Turner is among a handful of anglers who have made a sport of having their names etched in the book. When the program was brand new, it was easy. All you had to do was catch a fish, measure and document the catch, and file the paperwork before someone else did. Even if it was a small fish, you could hold the record for a moment or two. Turner grabbed the first record for brook trout with a fish just shy of 8 inches. Now the record stands at 22.

“I got a couple the easy way, but they are getting really hard to break now,” he said.