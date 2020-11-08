Idaho Falls man makes multi-year project of hiking Pacific Crest Trail

“Then the hail and rain came,” he said. “It was one of those textbook mountain storms that hits. It was crazy. I made a huge mistake. My rain jacket was in my pack as some cushioning where my bear canister was. That was stupid. I knew better. The hail and rain was so thick there was like 4 inches on the ground. The whole hillside was just a torrent of water coming down. I was in water up to my knees in places trying to find the trail.”

Simpson said he could feel himself getting hypothermic, but high above the treeline there was no protection.

“I knew I had to keep going,” he said. “The storm just kept going and going. I had to hike about five miles before I finally got down to a spot and the storm still hadn’t let up. I put up my tent there. By that time my hands are numb, my legs are going numb. I threw everything inside my tent. I was sopping wet. I got all my clothes off, got in my sleeping bag, and I could feel my temperature starting to come back up. … I got my stove turned on and got a hot meal in me. By that time the storm finally did pass over.”

Simpson said after seeing the younger generation hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, he wishes he’d done it earlier in life, too.