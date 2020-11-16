Idaho Fish and Game traps 16 elk for 'translocation'

“Not every push was successful because these are wild animals and they have a mind of their own,” he said. “It’s worse than herding cats. I think our largest group that came through was about four or five.”

White said that by the end of the second day the elk knew how to play the game and win.

“We started to see behavior that we couldn’t even get them near that trap,” White said. “They started to figure out the game. … They were wise to it. So we decided to pull the plug.”

White said they expect the elk to be assimilated into herds near the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

“It’s probably been 20 years since the department did a similar project and that was over in the Weiser area,” said Terry Thompson, Fish and Game regional communication manager.

Thompson said Fish and Game has been aggressively working to reduce the elk numbers in that area since they had to pay out a $1 million depredation settlement to one farmer for damages to his organic potato crop in 2018. Since then, the Idaho Legislature has put a limit on the amount any one farmer or corporation can be paid for damages. The total amount the Legislature has set aside for the entire state in depredation money each year is about $1.1 million.