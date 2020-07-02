Idaho peace gathering angers tribe, armed militia on patrol

“A lot of the infrastructure — the folks who make things happen — just decided it was unsafe and irresponsible to have a gathering during a pandemic,” he said.

Zirk, who maintains a blog on the gatherings, said 90% or more of longtime participants are staying home. She said the strife with the Nez Perce people is likely because many of the most experienced gatherers, those who scout locations and communicate with local tribes and governments, are not participating. Instead the effort is being led by people with much less experience.

Arceneau said that the diplomatic process started prior to the onset of the pandemic but was later abandoned when most family members decided not to gather this year.

Both he and Capetillo estimated the size of the encampment at less than 200 people.

No matter what happens, Stubbs, Arceneau and Zirk said the site will be restored. Those who have decided to stay home are fiercely protective of the Rainbow name. In fact, many like Stubbs wish it not to be associated with this year’s event.

“That land will be cleaned up even if people who didn’t go to the gathering have to travel 1,000 miles to clean up after them. It will be done,” Stubbs said. “Because if we don’t clean up this year, they will have every right to tell us we can’t do it next year.”

