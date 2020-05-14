Idaho shuts down Clearwater River spring chinook season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Idaho shut down its Clearwater River spring chinook season Wednesday in what has become a near annual exercise in frustration.

It is the second time in as many years and the third time in four years that springer fishing has been scuttled before it really began.

Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever signed an emergency closure order on the two-day-a-week season because of poor numbers of fish returning from the ocean. Lance Hebdon, anadromous fish manager for the department at Boise, said the agency’s forecast indicates the number of fish returning to Clearwater River hatcheries will fall shy of spawning goals.

“It’s very clear as of now returns to the Clearwater are not likely to meet broodstock and they are certainly not to the point where there is any harvest share,” he said.

Idaho and the Nez Perce Tribe evenly split the number of hatchery chinook above and beyond what is needed for spawning. The number available to each entity is known as a harvest share.

Fisheries managers were braced for another poor return of spring chinook this year, the fourth in a row. The Clearwater run was projected to produce a slim harvest share of about 1,000 fish before the season opened last month. That dwindled to -9 by this week.