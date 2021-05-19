 Skip to main content
Idaho ski area opens new mountain biking trails

Riders from Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association and Wood River Trails Coalition and other volunteers helped build — and break in — Soldier Mountain’s new mountain bike park. 

Soldier Mountain ski area outside Fairfield, Idaho, is opening its new mountain bike park for the summer  beginning May 21.

The hill is now one of 11 Ski Idaho resorts offering lift-served mountain biking, boasting 7.7 miles of gravity mountain biking on four new trails. 

Soldier Mountain will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day, through the end of October, depending on weather. Operating hours are 1:30-7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and holidays.

Tickets are $29 for adults (ages 18-69) and $24 for youth (ages 9-17). The resort extends seniors (ages 70+), veterans, and military personnel a $10 discount. 

The trails are made for all skill levels and consist of easy, intermediate, advanced hand-cut, and extreme machine-cut jump trails. Soldier Mountain has also added a skills park and plans to add a longer, hand-cut intermediate trail this summer.

For more information, log on to https://soldiermountain.com/.

