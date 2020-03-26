Illegally transplanted walleye came from Noxon Reservoir, analysis shows

An analysis of two walleye found last year in Upper Thompson Lake confirmed the non-native fish were illegally introduced on separate occasions from the Lower Clark Fork reservoir system.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists received the results of an otolith microchemistry analysis of the walleyes that revealed both fish were first-generation illegal introductions and were not born in Upper Thompson Lake, a popular fishery that is part of the Thompson Chain of Lakes west of Marion along U.S. Highway 2.

The analysis indicated both fish likely originated from Noxon Reservoir near Trout Creek and were illegally introduced on two separate occasions during the summers of 2015 and 2018.

“This is concerning because it was not a one-time attempt to illegally introduce walleye in this lake," said Brian Stephens, FWP fisheries biologist. "This is an ongoing problem and threat to a prized fishery.”

Any walleye caught on Upper, Middle, and Lower Thompson lakes must be killed immediately, kept and the entire fish turned into FWP. Anglers must report the catch within 24 hours to 406-752-5501.