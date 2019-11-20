{{featured_button_text}}
Access road

The rebuilt access road into FWP’s Indian Fort fishing access site on the north side of the Yellowstone River at Reed Point reopened to all traffic this week.

 FWP

The Indian Fort fishing access site on the north side of the Yellowstone River at Reed Point is open to all traffic again after construction to rebuild the access road.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks closed the site in October to allow construction crews to reshape and repair the road after flooding, washout damage and falling boulders damaged the route during this past spring’s runoff.

During the construction, crews widened the roadway, reshaped the uphill embankment, filled low spots, armored the riverbank and refinished the surface. 

