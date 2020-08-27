Information sought in whitetail doe poaching north of Cody

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two white-tailed doe deer that were illegally shot and left to waste north of Cody.

North Cody game warden Travis Crane said the deer were discovered about two miles north of Cody on Highway 120, just south of the Heart Mountain Canal. Both deer were near the right-of-way fence, approximately 30 yards off the west side of the highway.

“We believe the deer were shot Saturday, August 22, most likely in the evening,” Crane said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call Crane at 307-587-4304, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0