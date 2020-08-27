 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Information sought in whitetail doe poaching north of Cody

Information sought in whitetail doe poaching north of Cody

{{featured_button_text}}
Whitetail does
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on two white-tailed doe deer that were illegally shot and left to waste north of Cody.

North Cody game warden Travis Crane said the deer were discovered about two miles north of Cody on Highway 120, just south of the Heart Mountain Canal. Both deer were near the right-of-way fence, approximately 30 yards off the west side of the highway.

“We believe the deer were shot Saturday, August 22, most likely in the evening,” Crane said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call Crane at 307-587-4304, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News