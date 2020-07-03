Invasive bullfrogs threaten native species in Sheridan waters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In summer 2018, an American bullfrog was confirmed at Kleenburn Ponds north of Sheridan, Wyoming.

Bullfrogs are not native to this part of Wyoming and their discovery in the Sheridan area is cause for concern. That's because bullfrogs are large, aggressive predators that compete with and even eat native amphibians. When they are intentionally or accidentally introduced into new areas, they can become invasive and have lasting negative impacts on local ecosystems.

In order to determine if the bullfrog at Kleenburn Ponds was an anomaly or an indication of a more widely distributed population, a department herpetologist conducted surveys in the Sheridan area in summer 2019. He found large numbers of bullfrogs at Mavrakis Pond and several sites along Big Goose Creek outside of Sheridan.

A formal survey will not occur this summer, but with hundreds of private ponds, several large reservoirs and many miles of streams in northern Wyoming, Game and Fish is asking the public to look and listen for bullfrogs while spending time outdoors this summer.