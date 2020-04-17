Invasive goldfish found in Wyoming's Renner Reservoir

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CODY, Wyo. — Invasive goldfish have been discovered in Renner Reservoir near Hyattville. The goldfish, likely the result of illegal stocking, will have far-reaching consequences to the newly rehabilitated reservoir and bass fishery.

Fisheries biologist Joe Skorupski said the illegal stocking of goldfish will change the ecological dynamics of the fishery and complicate management strategies focused on largemouth bass.

“This is very disappointing and frustrating as a fisheries manager,” Skorupski said. “Especially after Game and Fish recently invested over $324,000 to rehabilitate the reservoir infrastructure and largemouth bass fishery.”

Under the right conditions, goldfish will proliferate, binding up resources that could be used by largemouth bass. Goldfish are fast growing, with mature individuals averaging about 12 inches, but can grow to 19-23 inches; all sizes that cannot be preyed on by largemouth bass.

“This is not ideal for the fishery or fishermen seeking an outstanding angling experience Renner was once known to be,” Skorupski said.