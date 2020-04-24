Invasive species website goes live

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A new website, invasivespecies.mt.gov, will now be the collection point for the most important resources and information on invasive species in Montana.

Visitors to the site can sign up to receive invasive species news and alerts and view identification guides for all invasive species known to exist in the state, including aquatic species, noxious weeds, pests and diseases, and emerging threats.

Also included is contact information for reporting invasive species, educational resources for prevention, and details on state management efforts for various species.

“Until now, information about invasive species issues in Montana was disseminated across different websites in the state,” said Bryce Christiaens, chair of the Montana Invasive Species Council. “Pulling these resources together to direct users to the information they seek was identified as an objective in the Montana Invasive Species Framework, and this new site accomplishes that goal.”

The site also serves as the new online home for the Montana Invasive Species Council and the Upper Columbia Conservation Commission.