Isolated Cooke City shut down to outsiders during pandemic

The Park County Health Department put out a clarification on March 31: If you live in Cooke City and pass through Wyoming for groceries, you do not have to quarantine.

The streets of Cooke City were mostly empty around noon. A few people walked down the middle of the snow-covered road to the post office to pick up a package. Dogs roamed the abandoned streets. The whine of a single snowmobile resonated in the air.

Afraid

A Park County sheriff’s deputy, whose car idled while he talked with the Exxon attendant, pulled up to a couple of people who had been turned away from the store and asked where they were from.

The deputy explained that Cooke City is scared. The town has an older population and has seen a lot of outsiders lately.

There’s been a rumor that some people have been traveling through Yellowstone while the North Entrance is unmanned, either early in the morning or later in the evening. Residents don’t want anyone bringing COVID-19 into the community. The closest hospital is in Livingston, a two-and-a-half hour drive.

The deputy then drove back toward Gardiner to patrol the more-populous half of a county larger than the state of Rhode Island.