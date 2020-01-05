Isolated Wyoming common loons continue to surprise researchers

Common loon facts

Montana’s loon population winters along the West Coast between Puget Sound near Seattle south to Los Angeles.

The bigger the loon, the shorter their migration, so the largest birds live closest to the coast. Common loons can weigh 5.5 pounds to more than 13 pounds with wingspans of more than 4 feet.

The presence of lake trout in Yellowstone Lake has affected the region’s loons. Since loons dine on small fish, the loss of cutthroat trout in the lake — because lake trout eat the trout — has reduced that food source. Loons have also been trapped in nets set to capture lake trout, and some bald eagles have killed loons in the absence of cutthroat trout as a food.

Wyoming’s breeding population is distributed this way: Yellowstone National Park — 16 pairs; Caribou-Targhee National Forest — five pairs; Bridger-Teton National Forest — one pair; and irregularly in Grand Teton National Park. Surveys from 2015-2018 identified several lakes with oversummering individuals in the Wind River Range.

Territories with high quality individual loons and/or pairs include Arizona, Cygnet, Indian, and Riddle lakes.

The other species of loons found in North America are the red-throated, Pacific, arctic, and yellow-billed.

One of the best areas to see loons in Montana is at the north end of Salmon Lake, according to Gary Swant of GoBirdMontana.