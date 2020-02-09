'It’s way more than just fishing,' injured reintroduced to outdoor activities

Jesse Alberi was elk hunting 12 years ago when his truck rolled on a hilly dirt road. The accident crushed the cab and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Later as he lay in a hospital bed facing a future in a wheelchair, Alberi wondered: Who am I if I can’t do the things I used to do?

A few years later he found an answer. Alberi, a ranch handyman who grew up hunting and fishing around Dillon, and his buddy Steve Miller had always loved getting outdoors and fishing on Montana’s trout streams.

Miller figured out how to hoist his friend out of a wheelchair and into a drift boat. It was magical.

“When I leave the wheelchair on the bank and get in the boat, nobody knows I’m disabled,” said Alberi, 41. “It’s an escape from disability. It was about getting on the water, doing things I did before.

“You don’t feel you’re disabled. You feel normal again.”

The two friends figured that if a fly-fishing trip could be such a powerful experience for them, they wanted to do it for others.

They co-founded a nonprofit, Access Unlimited, and since 2015 have been offering outdoor adventures to people with spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries and other disabilities.