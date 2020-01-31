Judge revokes permit for Bozeman-area 'wildlife casting agency'

A District Court judge has revoked the permit for a Bozeman-area “wildlife casting agency” more than four years after the company was cited for several violations.

Judge Michael McMahon, of Lewis and Clark County, made the ruling against Animals of Montana on Jan. 17. Last year the company lost an administrative hearing before Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks director Martha Williams.

Animals of Montana is owned by Troy Hyde, who could not be reached for comment. A message was also left on his attorney’s answering machine.

The District Court decision will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court. FWP was also told that Animals of Montana would seek an injunction to stall imposition of the judge’s order until the case could be heard.

“We're trying to sort through and work with them on this,” said Greg Lemon, FWP spokesman. “If the appeal isn’t granted and there isn’t an injunction we have to figure out what to do with the animals.”