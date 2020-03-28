Judge rules in favor of environmental groups on Hebgen-area logging project

The Forest Service proposed the project as a way to protect about 500 homes, a public campground, roads and power lines in the area along the east and north sides of Hebgen Reservoir. The work was also designed to enhance aspen and whitebark pine stands deeper in the forest on upper Tepee Creek Road, which is an inventoried roadless area. Around Rainbow Point Campground, one of the busiest in the Northern Region, tree thinning was proposed to reduce human-grizzly bear encounters.

Under the plan about 3,610 acres would be harvested with another 2,060 acres thinned. Fifteen miles of temporary road would be constructed. Work began on the project in 2011 and was expected to take eight to 12.

Christensen’s order found that the Forest Service had failed to consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the project’s impact on wolverines, which is a species proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

The judge also found that the agency had not properly calculated the amount of hiding cover required for elk in the logging area.

“National forest land management matters because too often elk find little habitat security in overly roaded and logged areas and therefore flee to private ranch lands during hunting season," Garrity said.

"This recurring scenario harms both the private ranch owner and the members of the hunting public (who) are looking for elk on public lands," Garrity added.

