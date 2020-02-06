Video: Morticia the black widow spider

Video: Morticia the black widow spider

{{featured_button_text}}

Jeff the Nature Guy shows off Morticia, the black widow spider at ZooMontana who has lived to a ripe old age.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News